Home States Telangana

RTC staff to get a golden handshake?

The TSRTC is also analysing the data of the approximately 49,000 employees, they added. 50 per cent employees to lose jobs, say sources.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

KCR is looking to privatize all the 5100 routes in Telangana (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet is expected to meet shortly to reshape the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Key decisions are likely to be announced after the meeting, with the government set to give the corporation a makeover.

The status quo ante of the corporation cannot be maintained, according to the government, and once 5,600 routes are privatised, the remaining 5,000 would be left for the TSRTC.

ALSO READ | Telangana bus strike: TRS government has the last laugh

Thus, the corporation would get new impetus to operate buses on the remaining routes.

Speculation is rife that the government will announce a golden handshake to the employees, and the data of staff aged above 50 years is being collected by the corporation, sources said.

The TSRTC is also analysing the data of the approximately 49,000 employees, they added.50 per cent employees to lose jobs, say sources

The TSRTC, which is neck-deep in debt, has not even paid employees their salaries for September. To implement the golden handshake, it may decide to sell some of its fixed assets.

The number of employees meanwhile is expected to be reduced by 50 per cent, along with the 50 per cent reduction in the number of routes, sources said.

ALSO READ: TSRTC strike brings fear back to in Telangana's Hajipur

Senior officials are working on issuing a notification to invite private operators since the high court has given a green signal to the Cabinet’s decision on the matter.

Bus stands to get theatres
After reforms in the TSRTC are implemented, the government will run it on a par with private operators to earn profits.

Some bus stands will be commercialised and provided with theatres and other recreation facilities to fetch extra income. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at an earlier meeting, suggested a variety of such plans to make the TSRTC profitable.

None of those plans were implemented then, but it will be done in the reshaped and restrengthened corporation, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana bus strike TRS government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp