RTC staff to get a golden handshake?

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet is expected to meet shortly to reshape the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Key decisions are likely to be announced after the meeting, with the government set to give the corporation a makeover.

The status quo ante of the corporation cannot be maintained, according to the government, and once 5,600 routes are privatised, the remaining 5,000 would be left for the TSRTC.

Thus, the corporation would get new impetus to operate buses on the remaining routes.

Speculation is rife that the government will announce a golden handshake to the employees, and the data of staff aged above 50 years is being collected by the corporation, sources said.

The TSRTC is also analysing the data of the approximately 49,000 employees, they added.

The TSRTC, which is neck-deep in debt, has not even paid employees their salaries for September. To implement the golden handshake, it may decide to sell some of its fixed assets.

The number of employees meanwhile is expected to be reduced by 50 per cent, along with the 50 per cent reduction in the number of routes, sources said.

Senior officials are working on issuing a notification to invite private operators since the high court has given a green signal to the Cabinet’s decision on the matter.

Bus stands to get theatres

After reforms in the TSRTC are implemented, the government will run it on a par with private operators to earn profits.

Some bus stands will be commercialised and provided with theatres and other recreation facilities to fetch extra income.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at an earlier meeting, suggested a variety of such plans to make the TSRTC profitable.

None of those plans were implemented then, but it will be done in the reshaped and restrengthened corporation, sources said.