‘Save RTC’ rallies held across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the strike by the TSRTC employees entered its 50th day, the employees observed ‘Save RTC’ rallies across the State on Saturday.

The leaders of RTC employees’ unions maintained that they are awaiting the State government’s decision in response to the RTC JAC’s demand that they are ready to withdraw the strike.

After an executive committee meeting on Saturday, the JAC leaders said that the ‘Save RTC’ protest rallies were successfully organised in all districts. They reiterated their demand to the government to unconditionally take all the employees back.

The leaders informed that all women conductors in Hyderabad will observe a hunger strike from 10 am to 1 pm at MGBS on Sunday.

“RTC workers will pay tributes to the martyrs who were killed during the bus strike, civilians killed in road accidents and to Prof Jayashankar in front of every bus depot”, said Thomas Reddy, JAC leader.

JAC leaders distributed rice and other commodities to workers who haven’t received salaries for the past two months.