TRS MLA Ramesh accorded grand welcome in Vemulawada

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, Vemulawada MLA, whose Indian citizenship was revoked by the Union Home Ministry, following which he got temporary relief from the Telangana High Court, visited his constituency Vemulawada on Saturday.

Learning about his visit, party activists and leaders gathered in large numbers in the temple town and accorded him a grand welcome.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Ramesh said that he came back to India from Germany to serve the people here.

He stressed that since the time of his father, his family has been serving the people of the constituency.

He pointed out that even the High Court questioned the basis on which the Central government had cancelled his citizenship.

Referring to his political opponents, Ramesh alleged that over the last four years they have been attacking him on the issue of citizenship for political mileage. “However, dharma and justice will always prevail at the end,” he said.