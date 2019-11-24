Home States Telangana

Two dead as Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's car swerves off road, overturns

They were on their way to Palakurthy, the minister's home constituency for an overnight stay and local programs on Sunday when the mishap occurred.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Two persons died and three others were injured when Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's car met with an accident at Chitur village under Lingala Ghanpur Mandal in Jangaon district on late Saturday night.

The minister was in another car in the convoy and is safe.

The driver of the ill-fated car Parthasarathi (30) and the Minister's secretary in-charge of social media posts Poorna (27) died while three others- minister's gunman Suresh, attender Thatha Rao, and Shiva, who was travelling with them were injured.

They were on their way to Palakurthy, the minister's home constituency for an overnight stay and local programs on Sunday when the mishap occurred.

The tragedy occurred when one of the cars overturned while negotiating a bend at Chitur village.

All five were taken to the Jangaon district Area government hospital by 108 ambulances but two were already dead.

The injured are under treatment. Dayakar Rao visited the Jangaon Area government hospital.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao Errabelli Dayakar Rao car accident Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister accident
