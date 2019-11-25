Home States Telangana

Counselling session for techies conducted in Hyderabad

Demanding that the improvement period be extended to six months, they urged the companies to extend the terminated employees’ insurances for at least another year.

Published: 25th November 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (Photo | AP)

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the IT sector facing massive layoffs in the wake of the recession and a techie killing herself after the loss of her job, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) organised a counselling session for employees in the sector on Sunday. 

The speakers at the event said that the companies that wanted to fire their employees would usually give them a particular rating and implement a performance improvement plan.

A period of 45 to 60 days will be given to the employee in question to improve their performance. If they don’t, the company can terminate them.

Experts, however, said that this practice was unfair and that techies were going into depression due to the same. 

Demanding that the improvement period be extended to six months, they urged the companies to extend the terminated employees’ insurances for at least another year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Techies unemployment India techies unemployment Telangana Information Technology Association TITA IT sector IT sector recession Counselling session IT employees
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
Gallery
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp