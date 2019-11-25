Counselling session for techies conducted in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the IT sector facing massive layoffs in the wake of the recession and a techie killing herself after the loss of her job, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) organised a counselling session for employees in the sector on Sunday.

The speakers at the event said that the companies that wanted to fire their employees would usually give them a particular rating and implement a performance improvement plan.

A period of 45 to 60 days will be given to the employee in question to improve their performance. If they don’t, the company can terminate them.

Experts, however, said that this practice was unfair and that techies were going into depression due to the same.

Demanding that the improvement period be extended to six months, they urged the companies to extend the terminated employees’ insurances for at least another year.