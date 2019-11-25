How trained are drivers of Telangana VIPs and protectees?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The personnel who are assigned to drive the vehicles of protectees and VIPs in the State may be experienced drivers, but are allegedly not trained for the purpose.

The tragic mishap, wherein Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s driver and personal staff died in the wee hours of Sunday, is not an isolated one.

According to sources, the convoy drivers, who are skilled in their profession, are permitted to have a hands-on experience on the road only after they gain some expertise.

Tests checking their abilities are also conducted at regular intervals.

Nevertheless, they are not given any specific training before they are given the job. In addition to this, they may lack knowledge about the latest vehicle models, often landing them in trouble.

However, senior officials claim that the drivers are trained on various aspects regularly. How true is this in reality?

Driving for a protectee or a VIP is no easy task. They will have to travel profusely and continuously. This means that the drivers have to be on high alert.

Personnel, who are deputed to these duties, claim that sometimes lack of adequate rest also leads to such incidents.

Further, as their practice sessions are usually conducted on police grounds, some of them do not have first-hand knowledge about operating the vehicles on highways and busy roads.

A few months ago, Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav’s vehicle mowed down a pedestrian in Rangareddy.

Days later, Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy, sustained minor injuries in an accident at Chevella, when his driver tried to overtake a vehicle.