Home States Telangana

Most Telangana districts see temperatures fall below 15 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, 22 districts of Telangana recorded minimum temperatures between 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cold wave

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Winter is being felt across the state, as the minimum temperatures in many districts are plummeting to new lows.

The lowest temperature recorded in Telangana on Sunday was 11.2 degrees Celsius in Shabad of Rangareddy district, and at Mominpet of Vikarabad, according to data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

At Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad, the lowest temperature recorded was 11.4 degrees Celsius, and at Zahirabad, it was 11.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, 22 districts of the state recorded minimum temperatures between 10-15 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the lowest temperature recorded was 16.5 degrees Celsius at Kapra.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), easterly and northeasterly winds are prevalent in the state.

IMD officials said temperatures will drop further once the northerly winds blow across the state. By the last week of December, the minimum temperatures will see a sharp dip.

The dry weather over the state will continue for five days, sources in the Met department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana temperature Telangana cold weather Telangana weather forecast
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
Gallery
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp