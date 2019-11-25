Most Telangana districts see temperatures fall below 15 degrees Celsius

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is being felt across the state, as the minimum temperatures in many districts are plummeting to new lows.

The lowest temperature recorded in Telangana on Sunday was 11.2 degrees Celsius in Shabad of Rangareddy district, and at Mominpet of Vikarabad, according to data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

At Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad, the lowest temperature recorded was 11.4 degrees Celsius, and at Zahirabad, it was 11.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, 22 districts of the state recorded minimum temperatures between 10-15 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the lowest temperature recorded was 16.5 degrees Celsius at Kapra.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), easterly and northeasterly winds are prevalent in the state.

IMD officials said temperatures will drop further once the northerly winds blow across the state. By the last week of December, the minimum temperatures will see a sharp dip.

The dry weather over the state will continue for five days, sources in the Met department said.