Pattadar Passbook issue: Frustrated Telangana farmers use fuel as weapon to throw light on plight

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Om Sankar, a native of Dantalapalli in Mahabubabad district purchased land seven years ago. However, the mutation of land was not done in his name. He did not get a pattadar passbook.

The seller of the land, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, died recently.

With available records, Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s wife got the patta and Om Sankar failed to get ownership of the land due to lack of records. The matter was referred to a civil court.

In the meantime, the frustrated Sankar tried to immolate himself before tahsildar office. There was no fault on the tahsildar’s side.

ALSO READ: Broad basing Land Records Updation is need of the hour

Same is the case with Kanakayya of Chigurumamidi mandal.

Though he was cultivating a piece of land, he had disputes with relatives. So he did not get the pattadar passbook.

Thus, he is not getting the money for the agriculture produce he sold to the agriculture market yard.

Without the passbook, the money will not be deposited in his bank account by the market committee. Frustrated, Kanakayya tried to set the officers aflame by pouring petrol.

Another person in Karimnagar district climbed a tree and threatened to jump to his death. The reason — the land was not transferred from his father’s name to his.

Change the system

The reason for farmers not getting pattadar passbooks is mostly due to family disputes over agriculture lands.

However, tahsildars have no power to make the changes in the pattadar passbook or issue a fresh book on the spot. But, with no reason, the tahsildars are targeted, allege the Revenue employees.

Petrol came in hand for several farmers in recent times after the murder of Abudullahpurmet Tahsildar P Vijaya Reddy.

A farmer poured petrol and burnt Vijaya Reddy alive. Now, it is a new fad among the frustrated farmers to come to tahsildars’ office with petrol bottles. The farmers either threaten to burn the staff of tahsildar office alive or try to self-immolate.

With this Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) asked the District Collectors to provide police protection to thasildars’ offices.

“But providing security is not a solution. We are working for the people. We have to mingle with them. The present system has to be changed a lot,” a tahsildar said.

When the land records were updated on a massive scale in September, 2017, the tahsildars worked hard and purified around 95 per cent of records.

The pending five per cent cases were related to disputes among the same family members. In some other cases, the seller and buyer mutually did not change the ownership titles. After their death, their heirs apparent are at loggerheads.

Now, most of these five per cent cases are putting the tahsildars on tenterhooks.

“The people should first resolve the land disputes among themselves and then approach the tahsildar office for proper records,” Telangana Revenue Employees JAC chairman Vanga Ravinder Reddy told Express.

Attractive schemes

Several tahsildars explained that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes are very attractive and implementation of these schemes are linked with the production of pattadar passbooks.

Thus, the farmers, irrespective of disputes with others over the land, are in a hurry to get the pattadar bassbook by hook or by crook.

The process of issuing a pattadar passbook, when a person sells his land to another person, involves the Revenue staff verifying whether the sale was genuine or not.

If there are no problems, the pattadar passbook are issued within 15 days. If any third person lodges a complaint with the tahsildar or files a case in the court, then the Revenue officials don’t issue the pattadar passbook till the case is settled.

If there is any dispute over the land, the tahsildars themselves will refer the case to a civil court, pending the issue of pattadar passbook.

All these pending cases are recorded in Part-B of land records. The tahsildars have no right to make corrections in Part-B of the records.

“If brothers or close relatives in the family resolve their land related issues amicably, most of the cases will be settled at their level,” suggested Ravinder Reddy.

In the past, the tahsildars used to update the pattadar passbooks and hand it over to the farmers on the spot.

“But now the pattadar passbooks have to be printed outside the state. So there is a delay in issuing them,” one tahsildar explained.

Power to tahsildars

The tahsildars are now demanding that they should be given powers to update Part-B records. Besides they are also demanding the recruitment of additional staff.

“The 10 combined districts are now reorganised into 33 districts, but the number of staff remained the same. With the implementation of Rythu Bima, the family members are dividing their property and getting new pattadar passbook for each of them. For example, if three sons and a father have four acres. They are sharing one acre each. So that all of them will get Rs 5 lakh Rythu Bima coverage. Due to this workload has been increasing on us,” another tahsildar explained.

Technical staff are not available at tashildars’ offices to update the records online. “Qualified personnel should be appointed for the job,” the Revenue JAC demanded.

The Revenue employees are hoping that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting at the earliest so that they can take up all these issues with him.