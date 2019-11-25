Seethanagaram primary school teachers wear helmets in classrooms, here's why!

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Primary school teachers in Seethanagaram in Mahabubabad district, wear helmets while teaching at classes. The teachers are forced to do so fearing the dilapidated school building could collapse anytime.

The school has only three classrooms and the total strength of the students is just six. According to the sources, the school teachers have been complaining to the authorities about the bad condition of the building for years, but all their pleas were not taken seriously.

Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer E Shekhar Sharma said: "Today we have shifted the students to nearby school after a video did rounds in the social media."

Meanwhile, Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik along with officials inspected the school after the school students and staff were shifted to a nearby school.