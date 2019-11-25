Home States Telangana

Techies continue to come to rescue of distressed Telangana RTC staff

The techies under the banner of ‘Forum to Improve Things’ collected Rs 26,000 this time and bought several daily essential items and donate them to the employees. 

Published: 25th November 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC workers share the rice bags donated by IT professionals near Ranigunj bus depot in Hyderabad on Sunday.

TSRTC workers share the rice bags donated by IT professionals near Ranigunj bus depot in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the logjam continuing on the TSRTC strike issue, IT professionals in the city had another collection drive for the TSRTC employees in distress. 

“With the money collected, we brought 16 kits. We approached the Miyapur depot who gave us a fresh list of beneficiaries and so these were handed over to them,” said Surendra Uplenchiwar, a member of ‘Forum to Improve Things’.

The techies reached out to the like-minded individuals and also stood at busy junctions with placards and collected money. 

With the strike entering 51 days, the situation has become highly critical for the 50,000 employees and many of them are being forced to accept help from the well-wishers. 

At various points in Gachibowli, groups of RTC staff are also going around with their RTC ID cards and seeking donations.

It must be recalled that the employees offered to withdraw their strike last week if they were taken back into service unconditionally.

However, neither the TSRTC management nor the CMO has responded till now.

