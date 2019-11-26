Dalit Sthree Sakthi holds conference on violence against women in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The round table conference on ‘Violence Against Dalit Adivasi Women’, organised by the Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) here on Monday, painted heart-wrenching scenes as victims narrated their ordeals to the panel comprised of high-level bureaucrats.

As many as 28 cases pertaining to offences including rape, abetment to suicide, cheating, sexual exploitation, land encroachment, caste abuses, and mental harassment were discussed case by case after the victims disposed of their harrowing experiences.

In two cases, the victims have been awaiting justice for more than a decade.

A panel comprising of Nalini Raghuraman, Political Economy Adviser at the British Deputy High Commission, former Indian Ambassador Vinod Kumar, Dr Siddoji Rao, convener of IAS/IPS Officers’ Forum, and PY Giri,DCP Crimes (Rachakonda Commissionerate) heard the grievances of the victims.

Expressing fear for his life, Pranay Perummalla’s father Balaswami said that the accused who were facing charges in his son’s murder case are pressurising them to “settle” the case.

The aggrieved father said that he would not give up on the case and fight it until his last breath.

He demanded the government to constitute a special fast-track court to hear the case, and said that the trail in the case had not even started yet.

Gaddam Jhansi, Convenor of DSS, said that judges who pronounce judgements in Dalit and Adivasi cases should be awarded points just like judges who pronounce judgements in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases.

The conference made several recommendations to the government, including the demand to take action against police officers under Section 4 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and constituting special courts to conduct a speedy trial in SC/ST cases.