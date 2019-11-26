Home States Telangana

Don’t offer us bribes: Officials put up boards following tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s murder

 The board also provided the contact numbers of the tahsildar and the RDO of Shadnagar.

ADE Podetti Ashok Kumar of NPDCL with the board he put up in his office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Call it the impact of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s murder or the increasing raids by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on government offices, a number of government officials, including revenue officials, have put up boards requesting people not to give them bribes. 

After the picture of Assistant Divisional Engineer of Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) Podetti Ashok Kumar putting up a board saying ‘I am uncorrupted’ went viral on social media, Farooqnagar tahsildar office staff in Rangareddy district put up a similar board in the office premises.

Farooqnagar tahsildar Pandu told Express that the revenue staff had installed a board in front of the office stating that people should not offer bribes to Village Revenue Officers (VROs), Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and other officials for getting work done in the office.

“I recently transferred to the Farooqnagar office. The previous tahsildar had also erected such boards. Hours after I took charge, the board went missing from its place. and I had to ask the staff to reinstall it in the same place,” he added. The board also provided the contact numbers of the tahsildar and the RDO of Shadnagar.

