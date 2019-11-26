Reduce import duty on chicken legs: Poultry sector to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has the largest number of broilers in the country, will be adversely hit if the Central government does not desist from reducing import duty on chicken legs from the current 100 per cent to 30 per cent, said the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) president during the launch of the three-day poultry exhibition in the city on Sunday.

“Telangana produces around four crores eggs per day and has around 1 lakh boilers -- largest in the country. The sector generates direct employment to more than 1 lakh small and marginal farmers in rural villages. If the government does not take back its move, then many from the State will be affected,” said K G Anand, General Manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries.

During the launch of the 13th Knowledge Day Technical Seminar and three-day Poultry India Expo (November 27-29), Anand said, “While the government is aiming to double the farmer’s income, it is taking away the employment of poultry farmers.”

He added that the government was doing it under tremendous pressure from the US, and that the move will also destroy soybean and maize growers as poultry is the main consumer for maize and soya meal.IPEMA president Chakradhar Rao also urged the government to roll back the dreaded cage ban and permit imports.