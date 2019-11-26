Home States Telangana

Reduce import duty on chicken legs: Poultry sector to government

If the government does not take back its move, then many from the State will be affected,” said K G Anand, General Manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries. 

Published: 26th November 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Reuters)

Representational Image. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has the largest number of broilers in the country, will be adversely hit if the Central government does not desist from reducing import duty on chicken legs from the current 100 per cent to 30 per cent, said the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) president during the launch of the three-day poultry exhibition in the city on Sunday. 

“Telangana produces around four crores eggs per day and has around 1 lakh boilers -- largest in the country. The sector generates direct employment to more than 1 lakh small and marginal farmers in rural villages. If the government does not take back its move, then many from the State will be affected,” said K G Anand, General Manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries. 

During the launch of the 13th Knowledge Day Technical Seminar and three-day Poultry India Expo (November 27-29), Anand said, “While the government is aiming to double the farmer’s income, it is taking away the employment of poultry farmers.” 

He added that the government was doing it under tremendous pressure from the US, and that the move will also destroy soybean and maize growers as poultry is the main consumer for maize and soya meal.IPEMA president Chakradhar Rao also urged the government to roll back the dreaded cage ban and permit imports. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp