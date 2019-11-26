Switch to English medium schools to be made easier

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon the district education authorities will be able to grant permission to schools that want to convert Classes VIII to X from Telugu to English medium.

As of now, if a school wants to convert any of these classes to English medium it has to send a proposal to the district authorities, which would, in turn, send it to the Regional Joint Director and further to the School Education Department Commissioner’s office, to take a final decision on it.

The entire process would take a lot of time.

In a meeting with MLCs from teachers’ constituencies on Monday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, directed the school education department to take necessary steps to facilitate this change.

She also directed the department to send proposals to the government on taking departmental promotions on the basis of erstwhile districts and also directed to speed up the process of transfer requests based on spouse grounds.

If the promotions are taken up, it will help fill many vacant positions, including some 5,000 posts of headmasters. The meeting was also attended by education secretary B Janardhan Reddy.