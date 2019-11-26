Home States Telangana

Telangana government seeks 500 tonnes of onions from Centre amid soaring prices

The State government has requested the Central Civil Supplies department to send 500 tonnes of onions to the State immediately, in the wake of soaring prices of onions in the market.

onions

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

At a review held here on Monday, principal secretary agriculture and market C Parthasarathi has decided to seek the help of Central Civil Supplies department.

At a review held here on Monday, principal secretary agriculture and market C Parthasarathi has decided to seek the help of Central Civil Supplies department.

Till the stock of onions from the Central Civil Supplies department arrive, the State government has decided to sell onions at Rs 40 per kg at Mehdipatnam and Saroornagar Rythu Bazars.

The Malakpet wholesale traders have also agreed to sell them at `40 at Rythu Bazars. 

Meanwhile, the principal secretary also held a teleconference with the officials on the purchase of cotton. According to officials, so far 7,91,598 quintals of cotton was purchased from farmers through 252 purchasing centres.

As against the cotton worth Rs 405 crore purchased, the officials have already paid Rs 150 crore to the farmers. Parthasarathi directed the officials to ensure that the cotton reached the purchasing centres on time.

