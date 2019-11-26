Home States Telangana

Tourism Minister promises 100 per cent employment for locals

He added that while a few technical job positions will have to be filled by the outside people, other jobs will directly go to the locals.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving flak from locals for not employing them under the Somasila and Singotam tourism project, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud on Monday told Express that 100 per cent employment would be provided for them.

The development came days after several locals from Somasila and Singotam told the newspaper that they were not given any job opportunities while the project was under construction for the past three years.

Claiming that the Telangana government’s priority was towards the locals, the minister said that special training would be provided to those who would be given a job at the site.

D Manohar, Managing Director of Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation (TSTDC), said that the newly launched tourism project will generate over 150 jobs at Somasila and Singotam.

He added that while a few technical job positions will have to be filled by the outside people, other jobs will directly go to the locals.

“As soon as tourists start coming in, the locals will be involved, especially with boating, hotels, food courts, and other activities,” he added.  

Earlier, several locals claimed that while the project was under construction for the last three years, no jobs were offered to them.

“The project was under construction for more than three years. Till now no official came to visit the site or even talk to the locals. It was only a day before the inauguration that we were called to clean the place and were give Rs 250-Rs 300,” said a local. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp