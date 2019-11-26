Women activists move HC over ‘harassment’ by cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three women activists of ‘Chaitanya Mahila Sangam’ (CMS), an NGO fighting for women rights, approached the Telangana High Court complaining that the police have been summoning them frequently to the police station at odd hours. In order to extend solidarity, these activists recently took part in the RTC strike called by the employees on their demands.

The petitioners D Devendra, advocate and CMS secretary, and two other activists, in their petition, submitted that the station house officers of Medipally, Khushaiguda and Uppal have been frequently calling the CMS members and insisting upon them to visit police station at odd hours without any reason and asking them to fill up certain blank forms in gross violation of law prescribed under the Constitution.

In fact, the police have developed grudge against the CMS members since the latter have raised their voice against the high-handedness of the police at dharnas and protest rallies in the State. Even false cases were foisted against them, they alleged.