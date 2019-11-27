‘51 persons booked under UAPA in 50 days’:  TPF president K Ravichandar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has filed cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against 51 activists and academics in a span of 50 days since the beginning of TSRTC strike, Telangana Praja Front (TPF) president K Ravichandar said here on Tuesday.

The civil society activists, in a press conference, alleged that the government was filing false cases against them to gag their voices.

“After CM KCR coming into power for the second time, there is an undeclared emergency prevailing in the State."

He alleged that the State is filing cases under UAPA and IPC 123 B (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) against professors and journalists for being critical of government policies.

"As TPF is raising voice for the constitutional rights of Dalits, Adivasis and oppressed sections, the government is trying to throttle our voices, and as part of it they are filing false cases from the day RTC staff went on stir,” Ravichandar said.

On October 19, a case under UAPA was filed against 33 persons belonging to 12 civil society organisations without even primary evidence, he added. “The government is next to Manipur and Assam in filing UAPA cases,” he said.

Prof K Laxminarayana, an economics professor at the University of Hyderabad and organising secretary of Save Education Committee said, “The State and Centre are celebrating Constitution Days, when they have no moral right.”

He alleged that the State is filing cases under UAPA and IPC 123 B (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) against professors and journalists for being critical of government policies.