‘Constitution gives protection to citizens’: Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the purpose of writing the Constitution would be served only when the policy decisions taken in accordance with the Constitution reached the common man. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chouhan at the Constitution Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for creating awareness among the youths on the Constitution of India, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said it gives protection to each and every citizen besides providing guidelines for the governance in the country.

Participating in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the Governor said that the services rendered by Dr BR Ambedkar to prepare the Constitution could not be redefined in words.

She said that the purpose of writing the Constitution would be served only when the policy decisions taken in accordance with the Constitution reached the common man. 

She said that the youths lacked awareness about the rights provided to the citizens by the Constitution. She recalled that the Central government has decided in 2015 to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the people to rededicate themselves for the spirit of the Constitution. 

Though the Constitution was amended over 100 times, it provides full freedom to the people to grab the opportunities and also to protect their rights, Rao said. 

Chief Justice of High Court Raghvendra S Chauhan said without chanting the preamble of the Constitution as a mantra, people should try to achieve the targets set by the Constitution. 

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy,  Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers T Harish Rao, and others were present at the function. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp