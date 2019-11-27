Four years on, Telangana Secondary Grade Teachers still wait for promotions 

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as 20,000 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) across the State are awaiting their promotions for the last four years, alleging that the State government is delaying the ordinance that will bring into effect the promotion of eligible SGTs as School Assistants (SA) in government schools.

According to official data, it was in 2014 that the teachers were last promoted by the State government.

When he came to power, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured the SGTs that their issues would be resolved.

Speaking to Express, an SGT from a government school in Jangaon, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Many teachers are losing out on their career growth. Further, important positions are left vacant, thereby indirectly affecting the quality of education being given to students.

He further said, “I have been in the same position at the same school for the past 10 years. I have the experience and the qualification to get promoted as the School Assistant. What is the use of work experience if the Telangana government does not sanction the promotions?”