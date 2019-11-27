IT Minister KT Rama Rao seeks mega power loom cluster at Sircilla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called on Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in Delhi and requested her to sanction a mega power loom cluster at Sircilla under its Comprehensive Power loom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS). He also sought Centre’s help to Kakatiya Mega Textile park in Warangal.

KTR told the Union Minister that there are 35,588 power looms in the State, of which 25,495 are in Sircilla district alone.

"I request you to sanction Rs 49.84 crore from the projected outlay of Rs 993.65 crore. It is also pertinent to state that the government is very keen to set up Powerloom Development Corporation to look after various marketing strategies under the power loom sector. It would be justifiable that the corporation will be the implementing agency and SPV on behalf of State government as it is contributing a major share of Rs 756.97 crore in the project," the minister said.

KTR further said that the State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSllC) is developing the country’s largest textile park Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in 1,200 acres in Warangal, expected to house state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities including textile value chain starting from ginning, spinning, weaving, textile processing.