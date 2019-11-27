PIL against release of  Ram Gopal Varma’s film 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation was filed in the Telangana High Court against the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s film “Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu” in the State on Tuesday which is scheduled to release on November 29. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Petitioner M Indrasena Chowdary alleged that the film is defamatory in nature against Kamma and Reddy castes.

The film was made with a hidden agenda to demoralize and defame the Kamma caste and with an intention to defame N Chandrababu Naidu who belongs to Kamma caste, he said.

He sought court directions of CBFC to not to issue a certificate for release of the film.