Respond to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam activists’ pleas, Telangana HC tells police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police to respond to the petition filed by three women activists of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS), an NGO fighting for women rights, complaining about the high-handedness of statehouse officers of Medipally, Khushaiguda and Uppal police stations who have been summoning them frequently to the police station at odd hours.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice T Vinod Kumar, advocate V Raghunath, appearing for petitioners D Devendra and two other activists of CMS, submitted that the CMS is an organisation working to highlight various issues in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and have organized several meetings, dharnas and protest programmes for a cause.

Recently, they have highlighted the plight of the TSRTC workers who went on strike on Oct 5, he pointed out.

After hearing the case, the judge directed the police to respond to the issue and posted the matter to December 10 for further hearing.