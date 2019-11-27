Telangana AICC in-charge RC Khuntia may be relieved of state responsibilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In all likelihood, RC Khuntia, AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs may be replaced. The former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chauhan might be entrusted with Telangana responsibilities.

There is speculation in the TPCC that before long, president Uttam Kumar Reddy too might be replaced as he is now an MP and the party might need his services more in Delhi.

There has been opposition to continuing the two leaders in the present positions from some quarters who believe that it was because of their lacklustre leadership that the party lost not only Assembly elections in 2018 but also put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections.

Though the party won three Lok Sabha seats, yet Uttam’s detractors say the party could have won more number of seats besides retaining Huzurnagar Assembly seat in the byelection held recently.

It was Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi who lost the seat, considered the Congress pocket borough, to the TRS.

The party national leadership has received complaints from the faction opposed to Utttam that he could not do anything when the TRS spirited away 12 Congress MLAs which led to the merger of the CLP with the TRS in the Assembly.

One senior leader who wanted Uttam and Khuntia to go, said on condition of anonymity: “The party has lost heavily in Telangana under their leadership. We need someone who could lead the party and measure up to KCR.”

The supporters of Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy are hopeful that the party would handpick him for leading TPCC while those of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy are confident that their leader would beat Revanth Reddy in the race.