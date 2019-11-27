Telangana Congress MPs meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over RTC row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday assured three Congress MPs from Telangana that he would convene a meeting with officials to resolve the TSRTC deadlock and render justice to the employees.

The Congress MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made a representation to Gadkari, seeking his intervention in the matter.

The MPs wanted an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to him about the agonising ordeal that the employees were going through.

After the Prime Minister’s office intimated them that an appointment might be fixed for Wednesday, they met the Transport Minister regarding the TSRTC issue.

Uttam said that the Central government held a 33 per cent share in the TSRTC, and therefore, it was its duty to protect the institution and its employees.

He said nearly 50,000 employees had been rendering their services to the public for the past several decades. “The Centre should not abandon the institution,” he said.

He further claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was neither resolving the demands raised by the employees, nor allowing the workers to rejoin duties unconditionally. “The chief minister’s directions to the corporation’s management shows his cruelty, inhumane attitude and vindictiveness towards the employees. What is the CM is trying to do? Is he trying to drive nearly 50,000 families to suicide?” he asked.