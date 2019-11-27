Home States Telangana

Telangana government policies are in line with people’s expectations: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Speaking at CRISIL conclave in Delhi, he said there is a balanced approach towards building infrastructure and financial discipline

Published: 27th November 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:53 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the policies adopted by the State government were tailor-made in accordance with expectations and requirements of citizens. 

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Enhancing capability-states gearing up in the CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave-2019  in Delhi on Tuesday, KTR said there was a balanced approach towards building infrastructure in the State.  

Speaking about the challenges the State faced and the successful governance in the last five years, he presented the policies adopted by the state in employment generation, infrastructure development and mobilising investments in social infrastructure.

The State focussed on three I’s that is Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusion, he said. 

The state government had invested Rs 5,000 crore in providing safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha.

He said the ongoing 26 irrigation schemes in the State would create irrigation ayacut of 68,80,161 acres. 

“The state government has strengthened the road network with more than 7,000 km. Another major infrastructure is the dignity housing where a total of 2.83 lakh housing units were taken up,” KTR said.    

A classic case of infrastructure to help the citizens was metro connectivity, he said. 

He said that the new industrial policy had created a friendly and robust eco-system which provides employment to about a million people. 

TAGS
KT Rama Rao CRISIL India CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave-2019 Telangana industrial policy
