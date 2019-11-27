Home States Telangana

‘Women aged 15-25 twice as likely as men to kill selves’: Research fellow at Harvard

Citing examples of Rohith Vemula and Dr Payal Tadvi, he also noted that more developed states are witnessing the highest concentration of suicides among youth. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian women under the age group 15-25 are twice likely to commit suicide as compared to their male counterparts, and are six times more likely to commit suicide in comparison to the global average, pointed out Dr Vikram Patel, noted psychiatrist and Principal Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School.

Citing examples of Rohith Vemula and Dr Payal Tadvi, he also noted that more developed states are witnessing the highest concentration of suicides among youth. 

Speaking at the Foundation Day lecture for the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology on Tuesday, Dr Patel spoke about the rise of suicide in young adults in India, especially in southern Indian states, and why the numbers are only increasing because of lack of policy and social change.

Broaching the topic about unfortunate incident wherein 22 Inter students committed suicide due to a goof-up in the marking process, he opined, “It is always easier to find the immediate trigger and blame them. While the goof-up in policy may have been a trigger, there were thousands of other students who did not resort to suicide. Which means, they could have been affected by multiple triggers that need to be addressed at large.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian women suicide Suicide women statistics Vikram Patel Rohith Vemula
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp