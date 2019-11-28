19-year-old Telangana girl raped, murdered on birthday

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old girl, celebrating her birthday, was raped and murdered by her friend in Telangana's Warangal Urban district on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Cracking the case within a few hours, Warangal police arrested P. Sai Kumar, who roamed around the district with the dead body in his car and even bought a new dress for her and changed the blood-stained clothes to mislead the investigators.

ALSO READ: In two Telangana murder cases, victims did not try to reach out to police

The girl's body was found on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda in Greater Warangal late Wednesday night.

The investigations revealed that the girl, a first-year degree student, had left her house in the afternoon for a temple to offer prayers on her birthday.

Sai Kumar, who was known to the girl for the last six months, called her and asked her to come to Kazipet.

He later took her in his car to an isolated place, where he raped and murdered her.

Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder told reporters that after committing the crime, Sai Kumar called his two friends for help.

ALSO READ: Veterinary doctor found charred to death on Hyderabad outskirts

However, after seeing the dead body, they refused to help and returned. The accused carried the body in his car and drove around waiting for the sunset.

Police said he later entered Warangal town and stopped at a shop to buy new clothes for the dead body. He purchased a dress and later drove to an isolated place to change the clothes on the victim's body.

The accused then reached Hunter Road to dump the body and sped away. Police received the information about the body of a girl lying in the area at around 10 p.m.

After investigations for a few hours, police arrested Sai Kumar from his native village Namiligonda in neighbouring Jangaon district.