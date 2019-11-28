Actor Sampoornesh Babu escapes unhurt as Telangana RTC bus driven by temporary driver rams his car

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Telugu film actor Sampoornesh Babu and his family members had a narrow escape after an RTC bus rammed into their car in Siddipet on Wednesday.

At around 10.00 am, Sampoornesh, along with his family, had started for their relative’s house near Siddipet in their car.

When they reached the old bus stand in the town, a speeding RTC bus driven by a temporary driver rammed into the car from behind.

Even though the rear side of the car was completely damaged, the actor and his family escaped unhurt.

According to Siddipet town police, over speeding and negligence by the RTC bus driver was the reason behind the accident.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Sampoornesh and investigation is on.