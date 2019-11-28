BJP takes up Telangana RTC issue with Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman has reportedly explained to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, party working president JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the crisis that is brewing in TSRTC and how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was causing untold misery to the 48,000 employees by not allowing them to resume duty even after they had called off their strike.

Laxman, who had narrated the course that the ruling party was taking in dealing with issues pertaining to the people, wanted the Centre’s intervention in areas it could.

“The CM does not have any respect for the Constitution or the High Court,” he is understood to have told the two union ministers. The State BJP leader also brought to their notice the need for declaring National Highway No 44 as an industrial corridor.

He also sought the location of the IIM, Navodya and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Telangana.

Perilous course

Later speaking to the media, Laxman said that the chief minister was on a perilous course of encouraging liquor consumption and closing down government schools. He said that close to 12,000 schools were being closed on account of the new policy of merger of schools with poor strength with others. “Is this what Bangaru Telangana is?” Laxman asked.

He said that in the State as many as 4,587 schools had only one teacher and thus stood in the 8th position in the country in this regard.

Though the Right to Education Act lays down that there should be one teacher for every 30 students and the vacancies should not be more than 10 of the required strength, the staff available were hardly 10 per cent, he said.

He alleged that KCR was treading this course only to benefit private players in the education sector. The government has not bothered filling vacancies in universities which are about 50 per cent of the total number of posts.