Earned hundreds of crores by tailoring: Slain gangster’s spouse tells I-T sleuths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax sleuths were shocked when slain gangster Nayeem’s wife Haseena Begum reportedly told them that she had amassed riches with income from tailoring. The IT officials inquiring into the cases of disproportionate assets, tax evasion, and Benami transactions reportedly questioned Haseena Begum on Wednesday.

It was a known fact that the market value of the property amassed by the slain gangster Nayeem could be close to Rs 1,200 crore. Earlier, properties worth over Rs 100 crore were already attached by the IT Department under the provisions of the Benami Transactions Act. According to reliable sources, when the IT sleuths questioned Haseena about it, she had told the officials that she earned the money by tailoring.