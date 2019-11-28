‘If Telangana RTC is privatised, Congress will cancel it’: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress Legislative Party ( CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that if the TRS government privatises the TSRTC, Congress would cancel it when the party comes to power in the State.

Speaking to the media, after attending a party meeting in Wyra constituency during his visit to Khammam district, Mallu Bhatti said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a hidden agenda in his plan to privatise the RTC issue.

“People will teach a befitting lesson to KCR in the coming days,” he said, adding that when Congress comes to power it will ensure justice for the RTC workers.

He also demanded the State government to immediately solve the RTC issue and allow the employees to resume their duties. The Congress leader also said they will soon meet the CM to discuss the issue of RTC employees strike.