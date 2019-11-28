Home States Telangana

Rajya Sabha debate: TRS leader lambasts BJP government for economic slowdown

Keshava Rao says the income of 10 per cent people rose by 63 per cent, 90 per cent went down to minus four.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao on Wednesday blasted the BJP government in Rajya Sabha over the issue of the economic slowdown. While comparing the economic situation that prevailed in the UPA regime with that of NDA rule, he refuted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s point of view.

Participating in the debate on the economic slowdown, he said: “We do not want it to be some kind of a political debate at all. We will make it purely economics. When I say, ‘economics’, it is statistics, it is facts and figures, not sentiments.

I can understand your aberration with 2008. But it had gone down. But in 2008, we did not close any industries at all nor did we send the people out. In 2009, we recouped, while the world did not do it. Anyhow I am not holding a brief on behalf of the UPA today,” he said. 

“I would like to say that everybody is agreeing that there is a slowdown.

I would not have agreed, at least, for the sake of our finance minister and think that it is cyclical slowdown and within few years, we will recoup and we will do better.

But there has been a consistent slowdown in the last eight quarters, tell me that if I am wrong, and it is nothing but slowdown which everybody is saying,” Keshava Rao said. 

Keshava Rao said that the income of 10 per cent of people had increased by 63 per cent while the income of 90 per cent of people went down to minus four. “While I am not holding a brief for the UPA, we find a slowdown in investments during the NDA regime, which has fallen to 26 per cent from 30 per cent under the UPA.

Now, farm growth fell to less than three per cent from over four per cent in UPA. A year-on-year comparison of agricultural growth shows a marked decline since the 2016-17.

You could have done better, but the poor monsoons have affected farm growth. We understand that but what did you do for that? What kind of corrective measures did you bring forth in the Budget?” Keshava Rao asked.

He said that the rural economy came down to such a level that even talking about it had become some kind of a shame on our part. “We have to hang our heads in shame because it has come down to just 1.2 per cent now from two per cent,” Keshava Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Keshava Rao TRS BJP TRS NDA rule economic slowdown
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp