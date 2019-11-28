Telangana fifth most corrupt in the country: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana emerged to be India’s 5th most corrupt state, the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh stands at 13th position, according to ‘India Corruption Survey-2019.

The survey was done in association with Transparency International India.

The study revealed that 67 per cent of people in the State admitted to paying bribes to get their work done.

Rajasthan tops the list in corruption.

The surveyors collected more than 2,000 samples by meeting people directly and collected the details. It was revealed that corruption in the State has gone up in 2019 compared to 2018.

