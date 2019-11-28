Telangana government project 'Image Tower' likely to get environmental clearance

Home States Telangana

Following this, the proposal will go to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) which will grant the final clearance and issue the EC.

Image tower

Telangana's proposed Image tower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has recommended for granting Environmental Clearance (EC) to the proposed ‘Image Tower’, a State government project aimed at promoting animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector. 

Recently IT Minister KT Rama Rao had announced that the Image Tower will be ready by the end of 2021.

The proposal was recommended by the SEAC in its meeting on November 15. 

According to the EIA report,  the Image Tower will be spread over four hectares and will have a built-up area of 3.2 lakh square metres.

The project is proposed to develop AVGC infrastructure with Motion Capture Studios, Green Mat Studios, DI Suite, and Editing labs, among others.  

27 acres of Parandla forest to be cleared for mining 
Around 27 acres of reserve forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad city will be cleared to give way to quartz and feldspar mining.

The project will involve the felling of around 535 trees in the forest. The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) of Ministry of Environment and Forests in its meeting held on Tuesday recommended the forest clearance proposal for the mines.

As per the minutes of the meeting of the REC, the project is spread over 10.87 hectares (26.86 acres) in Parandla reserve forest, under Amangal forest division in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The mining is to be conducted by the Hyderabad-based Gayatri Minerals. 

