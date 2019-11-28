Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams mulling opening Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In what could be a good news for the Lord Venkateswara devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly contemplating to open the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ for 10 days, instead of the earlier practice of two days.

This would enable more devotees to have darshan of the Lord through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ also called the ‘Uttara Dwaram’.

As per the customs, the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’, located adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is open for the pilgrims to walk through it only on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ and ‘Vaikunta Dwadasi’ days.

These two days are the major crowd pullers, apart from brahmotsavams.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy discussed with the Agama Sastra advisers about the huge rush of devotees during ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

“The Agama Sastra advisers, in the meeting, said that opening the Vaikunta Dwaram for pilgrims for 10 days was not against the temple customs and that the issue was purely for the temple administration to decide,” sources in the temple explained.

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Tirumala temple. So, devotees yearn to walk through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ at least once in their lifetime.

Temple deputy EO Harindranath said that the administration had earlier proposed the move to keep open the Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days to agama pandits.

The administration is currently preparing a detailed proposal to be submitted to the temple trust board, which will take a final call on the matter this month.

Around two lakh devotees had the glimpse of the Lord through Vaikunta Dwaram over the last two decades.

According to sources, when the proposal comes into effect, it will benefit 5 to 9 lakh devotees.

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ most celebrated fest

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most celebrated festivals at the Tirumala temple. This enables the devotees to walk through the Dwaram at least once in their lifetime.

Around two lakh devotees had the glimpse of the Lord over the last two decades