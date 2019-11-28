Home States Telangana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams mulling opening Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days 

As per the customs, the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’, located adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is open for the pilgrims to walk through it only on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ and ‘Vaikunta Dwadasi’ days.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Tirumala temple.

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Tirumala temple.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  In what could be a good news for the Lord Venkateswara devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly contemplating to open the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ for 10 days, instead of the earlier practice of two days.  

This would enable more devotees to have darshan of the Lord through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ also called the ‘Uttara Dwaram’. 

As per the customs, the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’, located adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is open for the pilgrims to walk through it only on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ and ‘Vaikunta Dwadasi’ days.

These two days are the major crowd pullers, apart from brahmotsavams.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy discussed with the Agama Sastra advisers about the huge rush of devotees during ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’. 

“The Agama Sastra advisers, in the meeting, said that opening the Vaikunta Dwaram for pilgrims for 10 days was not against the temple customs and that the issue was purely for the temple administration to decide,” sources in the temple explained. 

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Tirumala temple. So, devotees yearn to walk through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ at least once in their lifetime.

Temple deputy EO Harindranath said that the administration had earlier proposed the move to keep open the Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days to agama pandits.  

The administration is currently preparing a detailed proposal to be submitted to the temple trust board, which will take a final call on the matter this month. 

Around two lakh devotees had the glimpse of the Lord through Vaikunta Dwaram over the last two decades.

According to sources, when the proposal comes into effect, it will benefit 5 to 9 lakh devotees. 

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ most celebrated fest
‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ is one of the most celebrated festivals at the Tirumala temple. This enables the devotees to walk through the Dwaram at least once in their lifetime.

Around two lakh devotees had the glimpse of the Lord over the last two decades

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaikunta Dwaram Lord Venkateswara Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vaikunta Dwaram open
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp