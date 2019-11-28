Home States Telangana

TRS MPs seek allotment of coal blocks to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Nalgonda

TRS MPs demanded the Central government to allot coal blocks to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Nalgonda district.

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS MPs demanded the Central government to allot coal blocks to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Nalgonda district. TRS MP B Lingaiah Yadav raised the matter during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.  

The TRS leader recalled that the Central government agreed to provide coal blocks to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

However, coal was not being provided on a regular basis and the cost of procuring coal from Singareni also increased.

Under the circumstances, the Telangana government requested the Central government for permission to procure coal from Mandakini coal block in Odisha, Yadav said.

He added that the request for procuring coal from Mandakini is still pending. 

The State government started the Yadadri power plant with an estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

“Commissioning of this project was awarded to BHEL. However, it did not commission this project and missed the zero date. I request that BHEL should expedite the process,” Yadav said. 

Another TRS MP Banda Prakash too demanded the same during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha.

No plan to set up second capital in south: Centre

The Central government reiterated on Wednesday that there was no proposal to establish a second capital for the country in south India.

In reply to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha raised by MP from Andhra Pradesh KVP Ramachandra Rao, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai replied that there was no such proposal.

Ramachandra Rao asked whether the government was considering it necessary to have a second capital for the country in south India?

The Union Minister replied, “No, sir”. It may be recalled that recently, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told in Hyderabad that there was no proposal before the Central government to make Hyderabad the second capital for the country.

Reddy said that the idea was not even under discussion. 

