Over 2700 people in Warangal Rural await Kalyana Lakshmi funds

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes have always been hailed as two of the State government’s most prestigious schemes, which were introduced to provide financial assistance for marriage of women belonging to economically backward sections of the society, several beneficiaries are reportedly not getting aid on time due to apathy of officials.

According to information, as many as 2,738 applications are pending approval in Warangal Rural district, putting the beneficiaries in dire straits.

The beneficiaries have also started coming forward expressing their demur against the delay, as a result of which they are forced to make the rounds of the revenue office.

Meanwhile, the revenue department officials claim that they have given approval to the applications of all eligible beneficiaries on time and added that the said situation is caused due to the delay in the release of funds by the government.

The State government introduced the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes back in 2014, soon after the formation of Telangana.

As per the scheme, each woman belonging to economically weaker sections of the society are entitled to get financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 during the time of their wedding.

Soon after its implementation, the schemes received widespread appreciation from the people.

After receiving information, Express obtained data regarding Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak applications from Warangal Rural district administration.

From the report, it was understood that the officials received as many as 5,002 applications in 2019.

Though the revenue officials approved the applications of 2,264 beneficiaries and submitted the same to the Treasury Department for releasing the funds, as many as 2,738 applications still await approval.

Warangal Rural district revenue officials said that they have submitted the application of all eligible candidates to the higher-ups and are awaiting the release of funds.