Home States Telangana

Over 2700 people in Warangal Rural await Kalyana Lakshmi funds

The beneficiaries have also started coming forward expressing their demur against the delay, as a result of which they are forced to make the rounds of the revenue office.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

bride

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes have always been hailed as two of the State government’s most prestigious schemes, which were introduced to provide financial assistance for marriage of women belonging to economically backward sections of the society, several beneficiaries are reportedly not getting aid on time due to apathy of officials.

According to information, as many as 2,738 applications are pending approval in Warangal Rural district, putting the beneficiaries in dire straits.

The beneficiaries have also started coming forward expressing their demur against the delay, as a result of which they are forced to make the rounds of the revenue office.

Meanwhile, the revenue department officials claim that they have given approval to the applications of all eligible beneficiaries on time and added that the said situation is caused due to the delay in the release of funds by the government.

The State government introduced the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes back in 2014, soon after the formation of Telangana.

As per the scheme, each woman belonging to economically weaker sections of the society are entitled to get financial assistance of Rs  1,00,116 during the time of their wedding.

Soon after its implementation, the schemes received widespread appreciation from the people.

After receiving information, Express obtained data regarding Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak applications from Warangal Rural district administration.

From the report, it was understood that the officials received as many as 5,002 applications in 2019.

Though the revenue officials approved the applications of 2,264 beneficiaries and submitted the same to the Treasury Department for releasing the funds, as many as 2,738 applications still await approval.

Warangal Rural district revenue officials said that they have submitted the application of all eligible candidates to the higher-ups and are awaiting the release of funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyana Lakshmi scheme Shaadi Mubarak scheme
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp