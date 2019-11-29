Believing his wife was cheating on him, Telangana man stabs neighbour, hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old man attacked his neighbour with a knife, and then hanged himself on Wednesday.

Tumma Rajaiah, working in Godavarikhani, had been frequently harassing his wife over suspicion of her having an affair with Cheetla Ravinder (25).

Unable to bear his harassment, she left for her maternal home in Kothagudem.

On Wednesday, Rajaiah saw Ravinder talking over the telephone and suspected that he was talking to his wife.

He attacked Ravinder with a knife, and later rushed into his house and allegedly hanged himself.