KCR to meet Modi to follow up on sanctioning of IIM in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most likely on December 3, to follow up on sanctioning of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Telangana.

Speaking to the media after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the chief minister said: “I will go to Delhi in the next four to five days. Most likely, I will meet the prime minister on December 3. We have information that the IIM file has been processed. I will do a follow up on that.”

The chief minister also said that after his return from Delhi tour, he would hold a luncheon meeting with the TSRTC employees to discuss threadbare about the assets, liabilities and the condition of RTC buses.

Rao also revealed that the Cabinet has decided to exempt as many as 28 corporations, including Musi River Front, from ‘office of profit’, so that MLAs will be made chairpersons of those corporations. An Ordinance to this effect will be issued soon, Rao said.

He said that Rashtra Rythu Samanvya Samithi too would be strengthened, which will benefit the farmers.

Paddy procurement policy The Cabinet has also decided to provide State government’s guarantee to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore to the Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy.

“If necessary, the government will give guarantee for another Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore,” the chief minister said.

With the State government’s guarantee, the Civil Supplies Corporation would raise loans to pay the money to farmers.

Rao said that due to the irrigation facilities, the farm production increased in the State. “In Palamuru alone, the net cultivated area touched 12 lakh acres,” Rao said.

“Except some minor issues, there was no problem at all to procure cotton, paddy and maize, the major corps in the State. There were some doubts over the paddy purchase. With the new Central government policy, the farmers could sell paddy in any State in the country. There would be no problems for farmers, they would get remunerative price for their produce,” he said, adding that the Cabinet has decided to constitute a committee, comprising ministers E Rajender and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, to study and suggest to the government to frame a policy on paddy procurement.

Road repairs

The Cabinet also approved the decision to release Rs 571 crore to immediately taking up the repairs of roads, which were damaged in the recent rains.

The repairs would be completed in next three to four months time, the chief minister said.

With regard to the 3,000 km roads which were transferred to NHAI to convert them as National Highways, neither the State government nor the Centre was taking up the repairs, Rao said that he would take up the matter with the Central government.

The chief minister said that the Revenue Act would be in place shortly and it will benefit the farmers.