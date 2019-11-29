Home States Telangana

KCR to meet Modi to follow up on sanctioning of IIM in Telangana

CM says that after his return from Delhi, he would hold a luncheon meeting with the RTC staff to discuss the assets, liabilities and condition of RTC buses.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to the media at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to the media at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most likely on December 3, to follow up on sanctioning of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Telangana.

Speaking to the media after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the chief minister said: “I will go to Delhi in the next four to five days. Most likely, I will meet the prime minister on December 3. We have information that the IIM file has been processed. I will do a follow up on that.”

ALSO READ | Employees of RTC are welcome to join duty tomorrow: Telangana Chief Minister KCR 

The chief minister also said that after his return from Delhi tour, he would hold a luncheon meeting with the TSRTC employees to discuss threadbare about the assets, liabilities and the condition of RTC buses.

Rao also revealed that the Cabinet has decided to exempt as many as 28 corporations, including Musi River Front, from ‘office of profit’, so that MLAs will be made chairpersons of those corporations. An Ordinance to this effect will be issued soon, Rao said. 

He said that Rashtra Rythu Samanvya Samithi too would be strengthened, which will benefit the farmers.

Paddy procurement policy The Cabinet has also decided to provide State government’s guarantee to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore to the Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy.

“If necessary, the government will give guarantee for another Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore,” the chief minister said. 

With the State government’s guarantee, the Civil Supplies Corporation would raise loans to pay the money to farmers.

Rao said that due to the irrigation facilities, the farm production increased in the State. “In Palamuru alone, the net cultivated area touched 12 lakh acres,” Rao said. 

“Except some minor issues, there was no problem at all to procure cotton, paddy and maize, the major corps in the State. There were some doubts over the paddy purchase. With the new Central government policy, the farmers could sell paddy in any State in the country. There would be no problems for farmers, they would get remunerative price for their produce,” he said, adding that the Cabinet has decided to constitute a committee, comprising ministers E Rajender and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, to study and suggest to the government to frame a policy on paddy procurement.

Road repairs
The Cabinet also approved the decision to release Rs 571 crore to immediately taking up the repairs of roads, which were damaged in the recent rains.

The repairs would be completed in next three to four months time, the chief minister said. 

With regard to the 3,000 km roads which were transferred to NHAI to convert them as National Highways, neither the State government nor the Centre was taking up the repairs, Rao said that he would take up the matter with the Central government. 

The chief minister said that the Revenue Act would be in place shortly and it will benefit the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Telangana IIM Rashtra Rythu Samanvya Samithi Telangana RTC
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp