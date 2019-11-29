Mallanna Sagar oustees to get Rs 419 crore for infrastructure facilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs 419 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to the oustees of Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoirs of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

The facilities will be provided under the Right To Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2103 to a total 7,529 affected people, including 5,762 under Mallanna Sagar and 1,767 under Konda Pochamma Sagar. The oustees are from Mutrajpally and Sangapur villages of Gajwel mandal.