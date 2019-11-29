No response from Kakatiya University officials, student stir continues

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As the university authorities have not taken any decision regarding the postponement of the semester exam, students of Kakatiya University (KU), along with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest at the campus on Thursday.

The protestors took a rally to the examination branch and registrar’s office and raised slogans against the KU administration for not responding to the appeal of the students.

They also demanded the suspension of police inspector Dayakar who allegedly used force to remove the agitating students.