Pay Revision Commission tenure extended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The term of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has been extended up to February 25, 2020. It means that the PRC will take another six months time to submit its report.

The tenure of State’s first PRC, which was constituted in May 2018, has been extended based on a letter from the PRC chairman CR Biswal. 

According to the orders issued by the State government, the term of the PRC has been extended by another six months from August, 2019.

It may be recalled that recently, the State government gave additional terms of reference (ToR) to the PRC. Accordingly, the PRC has been studying the service rules of the employees and ten other subjects.

The PRC chairman asked the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to submit details on as many as 11 subjects to submit a report to the government.

The secretaries have to submit the service, special and ad hoc rules framed by the government and organigram of each department.

“Furnish the staffing pattern of your department in 33 districts. The staffing approved strength and the present position with vacancies and the details thereof,” the PRC chairman requested the secretaries in his letter. 

As the details are still awaited from some of the secretaries, the chairman wanted the government to extend the tenure. The PRC will also study the staff requirement at HoD, district and mandal levels in each department and on improving the accountability in the administration at all levels in government departments. 

