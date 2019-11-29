Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC unions thank KCR, gear up to resume duties

The rival union, TSRTC JAC1, however, stated that while they whole-heartedly thank the CM for the decision, they hoped that the employees’ demands will be heard later.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The TSRTC employees distribute sweets as they celebrate CM KCR’s announcement, in Khammam on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the CM’s slew of pro-worker and pro-RTC announcements, TSRTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy stated that they will all resume their duties on Friday and restore the 10,400 bus strong fleet in the State. 

“I have to thank the CM for his announcement. At the same time, I have to ask forgiveness to the people of Telangana and to the common man and our passengers. We were fighting for our rights,” said Ashwathama Reddy. 

JAC co-convenor Raji Reddy also welcomed the favourable decisions to RTC. “We are all ready to join work tomorrow. It would have been a happy decision if it was done a few days back and there would have been lesser lathis inflicted on us,” noted Raji Reddy, while also apologising to the population for inconveniencing them for 55 days with their strike.

However, differing and taking objection to CM’s sharp views against unions, Ashwathama Reddy said, “Without unions, this issue would have not been resolved. There should be unions to fight for workers issues. Even if the CM dislikes unionisation, it will be impossible to remove them.” 

Raji Reddy also echoed the same views and said that even if unions are replaced with workers committee, the unionisation will remain. “We urge the CM to look into those 25 demands of that affect every worker in the RTC. It is for resolution of these issues that we went on strike. If not there, we hope the labour court will help us resolve those issues.”

The rival union, TSRTC JAC1, however, stated that while they whole-heartedly thank the CM for the decision, they hoped that the employees’ demands will be heard later. “For now we are eager to rejoin the duty and serve the people. It is a double delight as the TSRTC will not be privatised,” said Hanumanth Mudiraj, co-convenor of TSRTC JAC 1.

He, however, criticised the JAC lead by Ashwathama Reddy for not resolving the issue earlier.

