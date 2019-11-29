Village Revenue Assistant attacks farmer with chilli powder in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A Village Revenue Assistant (VRO) attacked a farmer with chilli powder as she was vexed with the farmer’s frequent visits to her office and home. The farmer, Sammakka, had handed over Rs 30,000 to a relative of VRO Sahira Banu a year back so that she could get the land record changed from her deceased father’s name to that of her mother and issue a pattadar passbook.

Sammakka had been running from pillar to the post to get the work done but in vain.

On Thursday, she visited the VRO’s house in Nagepalli in Manthani mandal and reportedly questioned her over the delay. In a fit of rage, Sahira Banu attacked Sammakka with chilli powder.

Shocked over the incident, Sammakka rushed to Manthani police station and registered a complaint with the police.

Manthani CI A Mahender stated that a case has been registered against the VRO under the SC, ST Atrocity Act based on Sammakka’s petition.

Meanwhile, the VRO also complained to the police against the farmer, alleging that she had used objectionable language.

A case has also been registered against Sammakka under Section 294 (b) and 506 of the IPC.