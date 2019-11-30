‘Appoint Lokayukta in two weeks’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the laxity shown by the authorities concerned in filling certain Constitutional posts, a division bench of Telangana HC Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Friday directed the State government to take steps, ensuring to appoint Lokayukta, Upa-Lokayukta and chairman and members to the State Human Rights Commission on or before December 20.

“The said appointments have not been made despite the lapse of time. In the absence of the heads of such institutions who play a crucial role in bringing down corruption in government offices, how can the state assume that it is going to bring down corruption? the bench asked the government.