Civic elections: HC orders officials to complete pre-poll process in two weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for conduct of elections to about 77 municipalities, where stay was granted earlier, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the municipal commissioners concerned to complete the pre-poll exercise in two weeks, that is to receive objections from the petitioners within one week and to act on them in another seven days in accordance with law by giving an opportunity of hearing such objections and to communicate the action taken to the petitioners.

The Court also said that the said authorities would thereafter have to submit their report to the director of municipal administration, who in turn submit his report to the government for taking appropriate action regarding conduct of polls. The Court has set aside the final notification issued in July this year in respect of wards delimitation, revision of voters list and so on.

“The officials have to adhere to the rules of the Telangana Municipalities Act and to act in a proactive manner in resolving the objections raised by the petitioners, failing which there is every possibility that they will again approach the High Court with grievances. The officials should use the existing voters list which was used by the Election Commission of India during the last assembly and Parliament elections for the purpose. If at all, any voter has any grievance with regard to mistakes in his name or otherwise, he can raise an objection on it before the municipal commissioner concerned for taking remedial steps”, the Court observed.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in batch petitions filed, alleging irregularities in respect of wards delimitation, publication of electoral rolls, finalisation of reservations and so on during the pre-poll exercise taken up in their respective municipalities.

Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao told the Court that the municipal commissioners will receive the objections of the petitioners and will address them as per law. As for the newly formed Badangpet and Meerpet municipal corporations, a separate notification will be issued for conduct of polls, he added.After hearing both sides, the judge passed the above order paving way for conduct of polls to the municipalities where stay was granted earlier. In all, there are 128 municipalities and 13 corporations in the state.