Home States Telangana

Civic elections: HC orders officials to complete pre-poll process in two weeks

The Court has set aside the final notification issued in July this year in respect of wards delimitation, revision of voters list and so on.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Paving way for conduct of elections to about 77 municipalities, where stay was granted earlier, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the municipal commissioners concerned to complete the pre-poll exercise in two weeks, that is to receive objections from the petitioners within one week and to act on them in another seven days in accordance with law by giving an opportunity of hearing such objections and to communicate the action taken to the petitioners. 

The Court also said that the said authorities would thereafter have to submit their report to the director of municipal administration, who in turn submit his report to the government for taking appropriate action regarding conduct of polls. The Court has set aside the final notification issued in July this year in respect of wards delimitation, revision of voters list and so on.

“The officials have to adhere to the rules of the Telangana Municipalities Act and to act in a proactive manner in resolving the objections raised by the petitioners, failing which there is every possibility that they will again approach the High Court with grievances. The officials should use the existing voters list which was used by the Election Commission of India during the last assembly and Parliament elections for the purpose. If at all, any voter has any grievance with regard to mistakes in his name or otherwise, he can raise an objection on it before the municipal commissioner concerned for taking remedial steps”, the Court observed.   

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in batch petitions filed, alleging irregularities in respect of wards delimitation, publication of electoral rolls, finalisation of reservations and so on during the pre-poll exercise taken up in their respective municipalities. 

Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao told the Court that the municipal commissioners will receive the objections of the petitioners and will address them as per law. As for the newly formed Badangpet and Meerpet municipal corporations, a separate notification will be issued for conduct of polls, he added.After hearing both sides, the judge passed the above order paving way for conduct of polls to the municipalities where stay was granted earlier. In all, there are 128 municipalities and 13 corporations in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp