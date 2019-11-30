Home States Telangana

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Accused trapped victim by deflating her scooter's tyre 

Inquiries revealed that before raping her, the accused assaulted her on the left rear portion of her head, leaving her unconscious.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Scooter used by Dr Priyanka Reddy who was allegdely raped and burnt at Shamshabad

Scooter used by Dr Priyanka Reddy who was allegdely raped and burnt at Shamshabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a swift move, the Cyberabad police on Friday arrested four persons for the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Shamshabad near here. The victim’s charred body was found under a bridge in Shadnagar on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway on Thursday morning. The accused were traced and nabbed based on clues from CCTV footage, eyewitnesses and intelligence inputs, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Friday. A probe is on to verify if the accused had committed any crimes earlier.

READ HERE | Accused forced victim to drink alcohol before raping her

They were booked under Sections 376D, 302, and 201 of the IPC and the Criminal Amendment Act, 2013. The case will go to a fast-track court and efforts will be made to ensure the accused get capital punishment, said Sajjanar. He asserted that the police had prioritised the search for the woman when she was missing and said teams visited the toll plaza and inquired in the surroundings, but did not search the abutting open plot.

Explaining how the gruesome crime was planned and executed, Sajjanar said the accused noticed the victim parking her scooter in the open area near the toll plaza and hatched a plan to trap and rape her. They discussed this plan while drinking alcohol in their lorry. Jollu Shiva, 20, came up with the idea of deflating a tyre of her scooter so she wouldn’t be able to leave. His distant relative Jollu Naveen deflated the tyre and they waited for the victim to return to her scooter.

The route taken by the accused along with Priyanka's body and scooter, till the place where her body was set on fire.

As soon as she arrived, the main accused, Mohammed alias Areef, alighted from the lorry and approached her. As she was about to start the vehicle, he told her that the tyre was flat and offered to help her. He then sent the vehicle for repair through Shiva, but returned saying all shops were closed. Even before the victim could respond, Mohammad, Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu dragged her for about 15 metres into the open plot abutting the road. They stripped her and raped her one by one.

How accused bought petrol to burn body

Inquiries revealed that before raping her, the accused assaulted her on the left rear portion of her head, leaving her unconscious. After raping her, while Shiva held her legs, Areef smothered and gagged her, killing her on the spot. Later, they removed the number plate of her scooter, dumped her body in the lorry cabin and left. While Areef and Chennakeshavulu travelled in the lorry, the other two followed on the scooter. From the toll plaza, they left at 10.22 pm on Wednesday, took a U-turn after the toll plaza, and headed towards Shadnagar. 

READ HERE | After veterinary doctor, another woman charred to death in Cyberabad

They travelled to Chatanpally, where they dumped the body. On the way, they tried to fill fuel from two petrol pumps in an empty bottle, but the staff refused, insisting that they would only fill fuel in a vehicle. They finally succeeded at a petrol pump near Kothur, and bought petrol there. They, then stopped near JP Dargah X roads and drew diesel from the lorry into a bottle. After this, they took a U-turn near Shadnagar X roads, and stopped near the culvert at Chatanpally.

“They carried the body under the culvert after wrapping it in a blanket, and set it afire using petrol and diesel. They then left, but Shiva and Naveen returned to ensure the body was completely burnt. Following this, they returned to Kothur, where the other two were waiting in the lorry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad veterinary doctor Hyderabad doctor rape Cyberabad Hyderabad Rape Case veterinary doctor rape Hyderabad crime
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp