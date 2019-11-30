Schedule for Intermediate examinations released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The schedule for the Intermediate Public Examination has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education. The first year Intermediate exam will be conducted from March 4 - 21 in 2020, and the second year Intermediate exam from March 5 - 23. Practical examinations will be conducted from February 1 - 20. The Ethics and Human Values exam is proposed to be conducted on January 28 and Environmental Education on January 30, from 10 am to 1 pm. The first exam for Intermediate first year to be held on March 4 will be Part-II of Second Language Paper-I. The following papers will be on March 6, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21.