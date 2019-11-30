Security beefed up at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border villages

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security has been beefed up at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border villages and Bhadrachalam agency area following a call by Maoists to mark the People’s Liberation Gorilla Army’s (PLGA) week-long commemoration celebrations from December 2 to December 8.

All police stations located in the border areas have been altered, additional forces deployed and combing operations intensified. According to intelligence reports, Maoists allegedly put up wall posters about the celebration in Dummagudem, Chinanallabelli and Pedanallaballi villages .